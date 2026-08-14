Griffin Jax Resumes Throwing
Griffin Jax (elbow) was able to throw from 120 feet on Friday, according to Marc Topkin. This is encouraging news after Jax recently got an injection in his right elbow. Rays manager Kevin Cash described the throwing session as "very, very good" and noted the team will begin ramping up Jax's activity. The right-hander is eligible to return from the IL on August 21, but it's unclear if his stint will be that quick. Given his progress, fantasy managers should have Jax back in the mix before the end of the month. Fantasy managers looking for pitching help should scoop Jax up off the waiver wire in leagues where he was dropped.
Source: Marc Topkin
Source: Marc Topkin