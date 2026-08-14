Salvador Perez Not Ready to Return on Friday
Salvador Perez (elbow) remains out of action for Friday's series opener on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, according to MLB.com. Carter Jensen is doing the catching for right-hander Seth Lugo and is batting leadoff against Angels right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Perez was pulled early from Wednesday's contest, and he's not ready to return just yet despite having a scheduled day off on Thursday. The 36-year-old Venezuelan veteran still has some power with 16 home runs on the year, but he comes into Friday's action hitting just .216 (94-for-436) with a 3.8% walk rate in his 473 plate appearances. The 15-year veteran and nine-time All-Star should be considered day-to-day, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if his elbow injury turns into a stint on the injured list. Perez has gone 8-for-35 (.229) with a single homer, two doubles, seven RBI, two runs scored, one walk, and two strikeouts in 10 games so far in August. His offensive decline has become very real after hitting 30 homers and driving in 100 runs just last year.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com