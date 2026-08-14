Grant Taylor has Clearer Path to Saves the Rest of the Way
Grant Taylor has a much clearer path to saves the rest of the way in Chicago after the White Sox traded Seranthony Dominguez to the Seattle Mariners at this year's deadline earlier in the month. Taylor blew a save in his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, but he remains the best bet for save opportunities in Chicago going forward, and fantasy managers who are looking for saves in deeper leagues should take notice. Taylor actually has not given up a run since July 2, when he blew a save and took a loss against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians. Since then, he has thrown 16 2/3 scoreless innings with six walks, 16 strikeouts, four saves, and three holds in 11 appearances. On the year, the 24-year-old has produced a solid 4-2 record, 2.20 ERA (2.35 FIP), 1.03 WHIP, six saves, 80 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 61 1/3 innings pitched across 44 appearances (four starts). Taylor needs one more save for a new career high in just his second year in the big leagues with the Pale Hose. He's rostered in only 29% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference