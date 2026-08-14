Yoendrys Gomez Still the Primary Source of Saves in Minnesota
Yoendrys Gomez hasn't been perfect so far in the month of August, but he remains the Twins' primary closer, despite the addition of veteran reliever Jeff Hoffman at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Gomez has allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings over five appearances so far in August, losing two games. It hasn't been perfect, but he also has picked up three saves and doesn't look to be in any danger of losing out on save opportunities to Hoffman. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hurler had a 6.23 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with one save in 17 1/3 innings pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays to begin the year before the Twins acquired him. Gomez has been a much better pitcher with the Twins in an elevated role, posting a 2.00 ERA (3.41 FIP), 1.19 WHIP, 16 saves, 37 strikeouts, and 18 walks over 36 innings. As the primary closer for Minnesota, he deserves to be rostered in more than 34% of Yahoo leagues. He has yet to blow a save chance with the Twins.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference