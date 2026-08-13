Ralphy Velazquez a Top Stash After Two-Home Run Effort
Ralphy Velazquez endured a 0-for-21 six-game stretch in late July, but since then, the Guardians' top-ranked prospect has been on an otherworldly power binge, blasting nine home runs in his last 12 games at Triple-A Columbus, including two home runs in Wednesday's contest, while batting .319 (15-for-47) over that time. The former first-rounder earned a promotion to Triple-A in mid-May and after scuffling a bit, he appears to be settling in just fine against the stiffer competition. The left-handed hitter is now slashing .258/.338/.485 with 13 home runs in 60 games with the Clippers, while striking out at a slightly-better-than-average rate of 21.5 percent and producing an 88th-percentile barrel rate of 12.4 percent that foretells more home runs to come. The 21-year-old could be the next Guardians prospect to debut this season, and should be considered a top stash option for power production in most 12-team leagues and deeper.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com