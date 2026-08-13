Theo Gillen Showing Off All his Tools In the Minor Leagues
Theo Gillen is having a very good age-20 season between two levels of the minors in 2026. Now with Double-A Montgomery, Gillen has hit .320 combined between two teams with 20 homers and 74 RBI to go with 78 runs and 39 stolen bases. The left-handed hitting outfielder is producing in all five categories and offers a very balanced statistical profile for future fantasy leagues. But right now, Gillen may need more nurturing in the minors and could be looking at a few years down the road for a major-league debut. He's a name to remember, however, because of his 60-grade hit tool and 60-grade speed. He could be a very appealing power-speed combination in years to come. Dynasty managers will want to snatch him up for future teams as he looks like a potential stud.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball