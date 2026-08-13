Matt Olson Showcasing Elite Upside with Power Surge in August
Matt Olson is hitting .264/.340/.549 with 35 home runs, 74 RBI, 86 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger has been a consistent source of high-end power in Atlanta all season long, but he's been especially productive of late. Across his first 46 plate appearances of August, Olson has already hit six home runs. After hitting 54 homers in 2023, Olson logged back-to-back seasons with 29 dingers. He looks to have gotten back to his 2023 form in 2026, as his 15.6% barrel rate is his highest since that breakout year. Olson's hard-hit rate also remains over 50%, which helps keep his batting average in a respectable place despite his slightly elevated 25.3% strikeout rate. With his ability to hit for power and his place in the stellar Braves lineup, Olson profiles as a high-end fantasy first baseman who should continue to provide elite four-category production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller