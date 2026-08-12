Willy Adames Suffers Back Injury, Unlikely to Land on Injured List
Willy Adames (back) was pulled from Wednesday's game early against the Houston Astros due to a back injury that has been bothering him recently, according to Justice delos Santos of the San Jose Mercury News. Adames' back appeared to tighten up on him when he turned a double play in the seventh inning of the series finale at Oracle Park. Manager Tony Vitello said he doesn't think Adames will need to go on the injured list, but he'll sit in the series opener on Friday against the division-rival Colorado Rockies. Adames went 1-for- 3 at the plate with a walk in Wednesday's eventual 2-1 loss before being replaced at shortstop by Christian Koss, who moved over from third base. The 30-year-old Dominican hasn't hit for average all year, and he came into Wednesday's contest hitting .200 (7-for-35) with a homer, a double, three RBI, two runs, a stolen base, six walks, and 10 strikeouts in 10 games in August. Unless Adames goes on a power binge to close out the year, he will not have a third straight 30-homer campaign in his ninth year in the big leagues.
Source: San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Source: San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos