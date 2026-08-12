Brice Turang In Wednesday's Lineup in San Diego
Brice Turang (thumb) is starting at second base and is batting second in Wednesday's series finale against the hosting San Diego Padres and left-hander Robbie Ray despite reportedly suffering a thumb sprain on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. It's a bit of a surprise that Turang is in there a day after being diagnosed with a sprained thumb, but manager Pat Murphy said he misspoke, and it's actually outfielder Jackson Chourio, who is in Wednesday's lineup, who is dealing with an injured thumb. Turang is good to go and will face a pitcher whom he has gone hitless against in five career at-bats. The 26-year-old left-handed-hitting second baseman is having another fine season overall in 2026 and is four home runs and four stolen bases away from the first 20-20 campaign of his MLB career. Turang has struggled against lefties this year, though, going 25-for-121 (.207) against them with only one of his 16 home runs, so fantasy managers setting DFS lineups probably will want to fade him.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com