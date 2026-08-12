Willson Contreras Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Willson Contreras (hamstring) hasn't looked right lately and was seen grabbing at his hamstring after flying out in his first plate appearance on Tuesday against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, although he stayed in the game, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Contreras has been one of the team's most consistent hitters all season long, but he has just one home run in an 18-game stretch, dating back to July 20, after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Tuesday night. Fantasy managers will want to check in on Contreras to see if he's active for Wednesday's contest in Toronto against right-hander Jose Soriano. The 34-year-old Venezuelan veteran and former catcher has a .280/.389/.523 slash line and a career-best .912 OPS with 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 58 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 109 games and 447 plate appearances in his first year in Beantown. Since July 25, Contreras has gone 7-for-40 (.175) with a homer, four RBI, six runs scored, 10 walks, and 17 strikeouts in 14 games. It's possible that his offensive production has suffered of late while playing at less than 100%.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo