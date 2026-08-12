Jordan Romano Picks Up Another Save on Tuesday
Jordan Romano notched his 11th total save and seventh save with Colorado on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Romano began the year with the Los Angeles Angels and struggled to a 10.13 ERA across 11 appearances before being released. However, he's been effective since latching on with the Rockies. Across 10 2/3 innings with Colorado, Romano has recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and seven saves. Romano's walk rate is concerningly high at 13.2%, and his average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 94.1 miles per hour. Still, he's posted a solid 28.6% strikeout rate, and he appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for the Rockies. In deeper league formats, Romano should be scooped up off the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com