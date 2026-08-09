Austin Dillon Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups

Aug 9, 2026, 2:09 PM ET
Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon will start in the seventh position after qualifying for this week's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. It will be Dillon's first top-10 starting position in a race at the site. In his previous two starts at Iowa in the Cup Series, Dillon's best finish is 10th, which he scored in last year's race at the site. Through the first 22 races of the 2026 season, Dillon has two top-10 finishes and an average finish of 22.0. In practice for this week's race, Dillon ranked as high as 29th in 20 consecutive lap averages. Dillon's slow practice speeds with his high starting position make him a complete fade for DFS cash lineups. The low upside for Dillon only makes him playable in tournaments, but even then there are other options with less risk and higher upside available.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com