Garrett Crochet Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
Garrett Crochet (shoulder, lat) stretching out to six innings by the end of September is "probably not feasible," according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. "If he's healthy and right, and he looks like Garrett Crochet, I think we'd be foolish not to consider that," Tracy said when asked if Crochet could be used as a reliever. The Red Sox plan on getting the 27-year-old two-time All-Star back before the end of the regular season, but it could come as a reliever instead of a starter, which is bad news for fantasy managers who have been stashing him in single-year formats. After finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting in 2025 in his first year in Boston, Crochet has made only six starts in 2026 and allowed 23 runs (21 earned) while walking 11 and striking out 37 in 30 innings pitched. Even if Crochet makes it back as a starter in the final month of the regular season, he won't have much time to help fantasy managers, and he'll have an extremely limited ceiling if he's not stretched all the way out.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey