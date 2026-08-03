Alec Burleson Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
Alec Burleson was nearly all the offense the Cardinals needed in Monday's 13-7 win over the hosting New York Yankees in the Bronx. Burleson had a day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three home runs, six RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .288 and his OPS to .830. As a controllable young slugger, Burleson was getting calls from other teams on the trade deadline on Monday, but the Cardinals elected not to move him, and they're probably pretty happy with that decision. The 27-year-old left-handed slugger is now up to a .288/.350/.480 slash line this year with 18 home runs and 77 RBI for the Red Birds. Burleson was money in July, going 31-for-106 (.293) with two home runs, seven doubles, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, and a stolen base in 28 games played, but the knock against him is that he's hitting just .194 (26-for-134) with three of his 18 homers against lefties and his poor defensive metrics. His advanced hitting metrics support his overall production, though, as he comes in with a .296 expected batting average and .379 xwOBA.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com