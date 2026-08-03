Guardians Acquire Lefty Starter Foster Griffin From the Nationals
Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals on Monday, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. It's unclear what the Guardians sent to the Nationals in exchange for Griffin. The 31-year-old veteran southpaw will head to the American League Central to bolster Cleveland's starting rotation alongside Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, Joey Cantillo, and Tanner Bibee. Griffin will become a free agent after the 2026 season, so he could end up just being a rental for the rest of this year. The former first-rounder by the Kansas City Royals in 2014 has gone 12-3 this year with a 3.06 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.07 WHIP with 116 strikeouts and 30 walks in 22 starts and 129 1/3 innings pitched in his first big-league season since 2022 after spending the last three years playing in Japan. Griffin is currently tied for fourth in baseball with his 12 wins, and he will definitely bolster the Guards' rotation down the stretch. The lefty allowed six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves his last time out last Friday, but Griffin had a strong stretch from June 5 through July 19 where he didn't allow more than an earned run in any of his eight starts for the Nats.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand