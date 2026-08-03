Hagen Smith Works in Relief Over Last Five Outings at Triple-A
Hagen Smith worked one out in relief in his latest outing for Triple-A Charlotte. Since he returned from the IL on July 19, Smith has worked solely in relief and hasn't started a game in his last five appearances. Saturday was his shortest outing in relief since his return as he has lasted at least 1 inning in each of his other four appearances. In his relief outings, he has only allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched. The switch to relief in Triple-A could foreshadow a similar move at the big-league level. Smith is a high-strikeout pitcher with 86 strikeouts this season in 57 1/3 innings pitched. That could make him ideal for a high-leverage relief role with the White Sox if given the opportunity. That might not be ideal for fantasy but it is worth monitoring what the White Sox want to do with Smith for the rest of this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball