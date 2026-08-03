Zac Veen's Speed Makes him a Promising Pickup
Zac Veen is coming off a game in which he homered and added three hits to raise his batting average for the season with Triple-A Albuquerque to .317 and his homer total to 20. Altogether, he has 77 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases this season at Albuquerque in 369 at-bats. Veen has demonstrated his five-category ability in the Pacific Coast League this year, making him an intriguing prospect for a shot with the big-league club. He's the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rockies' system and is a former first-round pick in 2020. The 24-year-old looks like a likely big-league call-up candidate and is therefore worth stashing in pretty much all fantasy leagues. His 55-grade speed makes him a five-tool-candidate worth taking a chance on now. When called up, he will reward the chance taken on him.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball