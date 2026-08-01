Xavier Worthy Leaves Practice Early on Saturday With Shoulder Injury
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) left Saturday's training camp practice early with a shoulder injury, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Worthy is still being evaluated, but this is not what the Chiefs want to hear after he suffered a serious shoulder injury in Week 1 of last season that compromised the rest of his season. The 23-year-old speedster and former 28th overall pick in 2024 from the University of Texas caught 42 passes for 532 yards and just one touchdown on 73 targets and 14 games in 2025 in his sophomore campaign. Worthy had been fully healthy going into training camp and was looking like a prime bounce-back candidate before Saturday's shoulder injury. It remains to be seen if it's related to his shoulder injury from a year ago. In addition to Worthy, impressive rookie wideout Cyrus Allen suffered a knee injury in practice on Saturday, and WR1 Rashee Rice is still not 100% from knee surgery in May, so it's safe to say KC's WR corps is being tested early in training camp. The biggest beneficiary of these injuries figures to be Tyquan Thornton. Stay tuned for more details on Worthy's shoulder injury.
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano