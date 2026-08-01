Kyren Williams to See More Involvement as a Pass-Catcher?
Kyren Williams' ability to impact the game as a pass-catcher is a "wrinkle (the team) could tap into more" this season, speculates Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Atkins notes that Los Angeles has relied on Williams' pass-protection abilities in the past, but that its shift to bigger personnel groupings could allow Williams to play more as a pass-catcher in 2026. The 25-year-old has recorded at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in three straight campaigns, but he's never reached 300 receiving yards in a season. Thanks to the emergence of fellow Rams running back Blake Corum, Williams also saw his workload decrease from 19.8 touches per game in 2024 to 15.2 touches per game in 2025. If Williams does indeed see more usage as a receiver, it could help offset a potential regression in his fantasy production due to the split backfield in Los Angeles.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins