Adonai Mitchell's Connection with Geno Smith Standing Out
Adonai Mitchell has shown strong chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith early in training camp. Smith and Mitchell had a fantastic spring and have picked up right where they left off early in camp. After being traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Jets during the 2025 season, Mitchell emerged, recording 24 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the team. The former second-round pick struggled early in his career with drops and costly mistakes, but has seen a jump in production in New York, with the team's No. 1 receiver, Garrett Wilson, out for most of the 2025 season. Despite Wilson being back and new rookies entering the fold, Mitchell has all the talent and may have found his match with Smith as his quarterback.
Source: Eric Allen - NYJets.com
Source: Eric Allen - NYJets.com