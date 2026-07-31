Greg Dulcich Expected to Split Snaps with Will Kacmarek?
Greg Dulcich, he may not be the starting tight end in 2026. According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, third-round rookie tight end Will Kacmarek is expected to start right away in his rookie season, making Dulcich a TE1B or TE2 for this season. The former Broncos and Giants tight end played 10 games last season with Miami, hauling in 26 of 33 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. With the team expected to use heavy personnel frequently in 2026, both Dulcich and Kacmarek will contribute to the offense. However, with limited passing volume or production expected from Malik Wills, Dulcich may not be worth a dart throw in fantasy this season.
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques - ESPN
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques - ESPN