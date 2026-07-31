Deshaun Watson Takes All First-Team Reps on Friday
Deshaun Watson took all of the first-team reps in practice on Friday on Day 3 of training camp, according to ESPN Cleveland. Watson went 18-for-27 passing on the day with no touchdowns and an interception. He also took all the first-team reps on the first day of training camp practice on Wednesday, with second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders getting the first-team looks on Thursday. For now, head coach Todd Monken plans to alternate first-team reps every day for Watson and Sanders as they compete for the QB1 job entering the start of the 2026 regular season in September. Watson struggled on Wednesday, at one point throwing back-to-back interceptions in 11-on-11 team drills. There's no clear leader in the competition just yet, but we should get a clearer picture once the pads go on to start next week. Whoever wins the Browns' starting QB gig will probably be on a very short leash and won't be a very exciting QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues. Monken isn't expected to name a starter until much later in camp.
Source: ESPN Cleveland
Source: ESPN Cleveland