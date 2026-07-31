Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Following Arrest

Jul 31, 2026, 12:05 PM ET
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice, according to the network. Former defensive lineman J.J. Watt will work alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the time being. Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police last week and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities. He performed poorly on field-sobriety tests and was taken into custody, booked, and released. Romo was later cited for refusing "to take a test for intoxication after arrest." He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 21. The 46-year-old has been the lead game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during an NFL career that went from 2004 to 2016, all with the Cowboys. Romo is still the franchise's leader in touchdown passes (248).--Keith HernandezSource: Austin Karp