Dante Pettis Signs With Bills
Dante Pettis has been signed by the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Across eight games with the New Orleans Saints in 2025, Pettis recorded nine catches for 127 yards on 11 targets. The 30-year-old has played in 66 NFL games across seven seasons, but his contributions have mostly come on special teams. Pettis has not recorded more than 19 catches or 245 receiving yards in a season since his rookie year in 2018. While the Bills are searching for reliable receiver talent behind DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir, Pettis is unlikely to play a significant role as a pass-catcher in Buffalo. Fantasy managers in both redraft and dynasty leagues should avoid Pettis.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter