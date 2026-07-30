Zack Baun to be the QB of the Eagles Defense in 2026

Jul 30, 2026, 5:21 PM ET
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed on Thursday that linebacker Zack Baun will wear the green dot on his helmet as the quarterback of the defense this year in place of Nakobe Dean, who was the Eagles' primary defensive play-caller last year. The 29-year-old Baun had 88 tackles (60 solo), two sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups in his first four years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints after they took him in the third round in 2020 out of Wisconsin. It wasn't until Baun joined the Eagles in 2024, though, that he truly broke out. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons while recording a total of 274 tackles (157 solo), seven sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 32 starts. Baun's impressive last two seasons with the Eagles in a primary starting role have made him a top-15 fantasy linebacker in IDP formats going into 2026.--Keith HernandezSource: PHLY Sports - EJ Smith