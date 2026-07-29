Ricky Pearsall Out in Training Camp With Knee Swelling
Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out at training camp with swelling in his knee, with The Athletic's Vic Tafur adding that "there is some concern." Pearsall has always had breakout potential since the Niners took him with the 31st overall pick in 2024 out of the University of Florida, but injuries have kept him from reaching his true ceiling. The 25-year-old's swelling is in the same knee that caused him to miss games last year, which is pretty concerning early in camp. In just nine games played in 2025, Pearsall caught 36 of 53 targets for 528 yards and zero touchdowns during the regular season. The 49ers have expected to eventually cut former first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk (knee), so if Pearsall cannot go for the start of the 2026 regular season, veteran Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling would most likely start in three-receiver sets in San Fran. Pearsall is a clear starter for the Niners if healthy, but knee issues early in camp will cause many fantasy managers to avoid him altogether in upcoming drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur