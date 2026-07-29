Jets See Kenyon Sadiq Being a "Huge Weapon"
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) "is going to be a huge weapon for us," according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq missed time during the offseason program after having surgery to fix a hernia, but he is back in action at training camp and should be ready for the start of his first NFL season this fall. The 21-year-old from the University of Oregon is a physical specimen with tons of pass-catching talent. The problem is that the Jets also have talented second-year TE Mason Taylor, and they also added a first-round receiving talent in 2026 in Omar Cooper Jr. Oh, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who led the league in interceptions last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, is leading this offense. The upside is obvious because of Sadiq's pure athleticism, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues may want to temper expectations a bit in Year 1. Target Sadiq as a low-end TE2 with upside for more in 2026. RotoBaller has him ranked as the TE20 right now.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt