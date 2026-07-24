Bogdan Guskov An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 4:00 PM ETBogdan Guskov will look to get back in the win column when he takes on former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Guskov is stepping in on relatively short notice after former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. was forced to withdraw. "Hitman" was last seen in action in December at UFC 323, where he fought Jan Błachowicz to a majority draw. DraftKings sees Guskov as a big underdog with a salary of $6,700.--Alen Kurbasic
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