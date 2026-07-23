Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Cameron Johnson appears likely to stay put, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Nuggets have rebuffed salary-dump inquiries on Johnson, who is owed $23.06 million in the final year of his deal. Even under second-apron pressure, Denver was pleased enough with his production to hold him. Johnson posted career-high efficiency in his first Nuggets season, shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from three while averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 54 games, a knee bone bruise costing him over a month. The fantasy read is steady but modest: playing off Nikola Jokic lifts his percentages but caps his volume, making him an efficient deeper-league wing rather than a standard-league must-draft. A late surge to 15.2 points a night hints at more if his usage climbs.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto