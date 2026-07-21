Colson Montgomery Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Colson Montgomery (shin) has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup against the hosting Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field due to a shin contusion that he suffered in Monday's series opener, according to the team. Luisangel Acuna is now starting at the 6 and will bat eighth against Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker. Montgomery will take another day to heal after fouling a ball off his right shin on Monday. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger should be considered day-to-day for now with a good shot at returning for Wednesday's contest in Texas. The former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is striking out 32.4% of the time, which is why he's hitting only .222 (79-for-356) in his first full major-league season, but his power plays in all fantasy baseball formats. After clubbing 21 round-trippers as a rookie in 71 games, Montgomery has 24 homers and 57 RBI in 398 plate appearances in 2026. Get him back into your starting lineups on Wednesday if he is cleared to return for the Pale Hose.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox