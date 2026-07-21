Bobby Witt Jr. Not Starting on Tuesday Against Giants
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) from Monday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants, he is out of the starting lineup for Game 2 of the series on Tuesday, per MLB.com. Tyler Tolbert will make the start at the 6 and will bat ninth against Giants right-hander Tyler Mahle. The Royals also held Witt out of Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres due to lower-back tightness, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's sitting on Tuesday after a setback on Monday. We will consider the three-time All-Star as day-to-day for now, but this could develop into an injured list stint if he doesn't recover quickly. Witt is typically a must-start in all fantasy leagues as one of the top shortstops in the league, but he hasn't been himself in July, hitting .196 (11-for-56) with a .536 OPS, a homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs scored, two steals, four walks, and 13 strikeouts in 14 games played. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if Witt can return to action for Wednesday's series finale against the Gigantes.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com