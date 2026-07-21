Chase Meidroth Offers Runs and Three-Position Flexibility
Chase Meidroth went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 10-3 win over Texas. He is batting .272 with seven home runs, 57 runs, 32 RBI, and two steals across 356 at-bats. The speed has nearly vanished after 14 steals last season, and seven homers do not turn him into a power pickup. Still, he keeps playing and getting on base. Meidroth started at second base and hit fifth Monday. Eligibility at second, third, and shortstop makes the profile easier to use when injuries or off days leave a hole. Only 27% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. There is not a loud category here, but the .272 average and regular plate appearances have value. RotoBaller keeps Meidroth in its 12-team range, where he works as a steady middle-infield option rather than a priority claim.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller