Petey Halpin Hits First Two Big-League Homers on Monday
Petey Halpin had a night to remember in Monday's 13-4 victory over the division-rival Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, going 3-for-5 at the plate out of the nine-hole with his first two major-league home runs, a double, three RBI, and three runs scored to raise his average to .222 and his OPS to .618 on the year. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is now slashing just .222/.243/.375 with two homers, four RBI, 12 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 34 games and 76 plate appearances for the Guards in 2026 after debuting for six games in the majors a year ago. In his 40 total games in Cleveland, dating back to 2025, Halpin has gone 18-for-78 (.231) with two homers, four RBI, four steals, and 17 runs scored in 84 plate appearances. The former third-round pick in 2020 will most likely head back to Triple-A Columbus for more minor-league seasoning once outfielder Angel Martinez (foot) returns from the injured list soon. Halpin isn't rostered in any Yahoo leagues and isn't recommended as a waiver-wire pickup after his first two MLB homers on Monday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com