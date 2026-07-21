Dillon Dingler Continues Breakout Season With Two Homers Against Cubs
Dillon Dingler helped lead the Tigers to an 8-6 victory on Monday night at Wrigley Field over the Chicago Cubs by going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored to boost his season average to .268 and his OPS to .856. Both of the 27-year-old backstop's home runs on the night were of the solo variety. The former second-round pick in 2020 out of The Ohio State University has been a true breakout in 2026, slashing .268/.332/.524 with 21 home runs, 63 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 91 games across 379 plate appearances to earn All-Star honors for the first time in his second full season in the majors. Dingler's homers on Monday were his first since clearing the fences back on June 25. In 12 games and 50 plate appearances in July, Dingler is batting .289 (13-for-45) with an .849 OPS, two home runs, three doubles, four RBI, and seven runs scored for the Tigers. He has become a must-start in single-catcher leagues and is rostered in 88% of Yahoo leagues in the midst of his breakout campaign.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com