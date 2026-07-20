Tristan Peters Carries Deep-League Waiver-Wire Appeal
Tristan Peters is hitting .292/.341/.462 with six home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs scored, and five stolen bases. The 26-year-old does not profile as a plus source of power for fantasy managers, as he's posted just a 4.7% barrel rate and a 30.5% hard-hit rate. The lefty-swinging Peters' playing time this season has also largely been limited to big-side platoon duties, which puts a ceiling on his production upside. Still, Peters has been a quality source of batting average, and his presence in the stellar White Sox lineup allows him to rack up counting stats at a decent rate despite his lack of an everyday role. In deeper league formats, Peters could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller