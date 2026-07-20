Corbin Carroll Out on Monday With Hyperextended Elbow
Corbin Carroll (elbow) is absent from the team's starting lineup for Monday's series opener at Chase Field against the visiting Athletics, according to MLB.com. Jorge Barrosa is starting in right field and will bat out of the nine-hole against A's left-hander Jeffrey Springs. Carroll is considered day-to-day after suffering a hyperextended elbow in Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but he'll miss at least one game to begin the new week. Fantasy managers will want to check back on the 25-year-old three-time All-Star's availability for Game 2 of the series in the desert on Tuesday. The former 16th overall pick in 2019 is a must-start in all fantasy leagues when he's healthy. He's currently slashing .250/.344/.480 with an .824 OPS, 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across his 356 at-bats this year. Corbin could use a day or two off, though, as he's gone 6-for-51 (.118) with a homer, three doubles, four RBI, seven runs, one stolen base, nine walks, and 18 strikeouts in 14 games (60 plate appearances) so far in July.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com