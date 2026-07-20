Shohei Ohtani Throws on Flat Ground, Could Throw a Bullpen This Weekend
Shohei Ohtani (knee), but manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani could throw a bullpen session this weekend, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Ardaya added that Ohtani was throwing on flat ground on Monday. The four-time MVP has been dealing with a nagging left-knee injury and has not made a start as a pitcher since July 3 against the San Diego Padres as a result. The 32-year-old had his knee drained on the Sunday before last week's All-Star break, but the Dodgers scratched him from his scheduled start this Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies as a precaution after he felt more soreness in his knee while throwing over the weekend. If Ohtani's throwing session goes well on Monday, he could be cleared to throw off a mound this weekend, which would represent progress as he attempts to rejoin L.A.'s starting rotation in the second half. Still, fantasy managers are going to need to stay patient, and the Dodgers have a big enough lead in the National League West that they won't be forced to rush Ohtani back. At the very least, he will not make another start as a pitcher for another couple of weeks.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya