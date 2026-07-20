Bobby Witt Jr. Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) was forced to leave Monday's game early against the San Francisco Giants with more tightness in his lower back, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Before being replaced at the 6 by Nick Loftin, Witt went 0-for-1 at the plate with a walk and a strikeout. The Royals held Witt out of Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres due to back tightness, but he was included in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against SF. After being pulled early with the same issue, the 26-year-old three-time All-Star could be headed for a stint on the injured list. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Tuesday for an update on his condition. If Witt is forced to miss more time going forward with his back injury, Loftin and Tyler Tolbert would both be candidates to see more playing time at shortstop going forward for KC. Witt is one of the top offensive players, regardless of position, in all of baseball, but he came into Monday's contest hitting just .200 (11-for-55) with a .532 OPS, one homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs, two steals, three walks, and 12 K's in 13 games so far in July.
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers