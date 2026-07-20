Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the latest stop in a well-traveled season for the 33rd pick in the 2024 draft. Smith managed just 4.7 points in 13.8 minutes across 12 games with the Mavericks, though he kept producing in the G League, averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. At 21, he still flashes stretch-four upside, but Dallas's crowded frontcourt of P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Santi Aldama, and Morez Johnson Jr. left no runway. He holds no standard-league value, and the constant roster churn keeps him a distant deep-dynasty name at most.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto