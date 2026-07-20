Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Le'Veon Bell, who spent his most productive seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been jailed in Canton, Ohio, in what has been described as a "courtesy hold for another agency." Bell was taken into custody as part of an arrest warrant issued in the state of Michigan, and while details of that warrant have not been released, he is reportedly being held in the Stark County, Ohio jail. Now 34 years old, Bell last played in the NFL in 2021 for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, handling a total of 39 carries across eight total games.
Source: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk
Source: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk