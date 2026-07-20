Tyler Allgeier Retains Useful Dynasty Value in a Secondary Role
Tyler Allgeier did not sign in March expecting to remain in the same type of role he had in Atlanta. The third overall pick changed that quickly. Jeremiyah Love is expected to lead the backfield, with Allgeier and James Conner behind him as the other likely game-day options. That leaves a crowded path, but Allgeier still has a role worth tracking. He rushed for 514 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns on 143 carries last season, even though his 3.6 yards per attempt was the lowest mark of his career. The larger sample is steadier. Allgeier has averaged 4.3 yards per carry across four seasons, topped 1,000 yards as a rookie, and missed only one game since entering the league. Arizona also gave him a two-year contract rather than a short-term camp deal. Love owns the greater ceiling, while Conner overlaps with Allgeier as a physical runner. Even so, short-yardage work and injuries could pull Allgeier into useful weeks. Rebuilders do not need to chase a 26-year-old reserve. Contenders can hold him as a proven back who does not need a full workload to score.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller