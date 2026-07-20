Dylan Sampson Has Quiet Buy-Low Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilders
Dylan Sampson gave dynasty managers almost nothing as a runner during his rookie season. He finished with 175 yards on 65 carries, an average of 2.7 per attempt. The receiving work was harder to dismiss. Sampson caught 33 of 40 targets for 271 yards and two touchdowns, opening the year with eight catches for 64 yards and later taking a screen 66 yards for a score against Las Vegas. Cleveland did not add another back in the draft, leaving the 21-year-old as the leading complement to Quinshon Judkins. There is no lead-role opening right now. Judkins was a full participant by OTAs and minicamp after recovering from the ankle dislocation and fractured fibula that ended his rookie season. Still, Sampson does not need to replace him to matter. A steady passing-down role could be enough in deeper PPR formats, especially if the new staff finds more ways to get him into space. RotoBaller ranks Sampson as the dynasty RB54. Contenders may want a safer weekly option, but rebuilders can reasonably pursue him as a low-cost bet on his receiving ability.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller