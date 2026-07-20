Kenyon Sadiq a Prime Target for Dynasty Rebuilds
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) missed team activities in the spring while recovering from sports hernia surgery, but he is expected to be fully ready for the start of training camp. The 16th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Sadiq recorded 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns across 14 games for the University of Oregon in 2025. The Jets have a second intriguing young tight end in 2025 second-rounder Mason Taylor, who recorded 44 catches across 13 games as a rookie last season. However, Sadiq is an elite athlete for the position who has some ability to work from the slot, which could allow the Jets to use multiple-tight-end sets more often than most teams. Still, Sadiq profiles as more of a developmental piece for fantasy managers, as he will play his entire rookie season at just 21 years old. Managers looking for immediate top-12 tight end production from Sadiq may be disappointed, but dynasty managers in the midst of a rebuild should view him as a priority target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller