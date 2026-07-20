Shane Van Gisbergen Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro

Jul 20, 2026, 11:26 AM ET
Shane Van Gisbergen, known as a road course specialist, had one of his best performances on an oval track in the Cup Series in the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Van Gisbergen began the race from the eighth position after qualifying was canceled and ran well throughout the entire race. In the first stage, he ran inside the top five and even took the lead from Denny Hamlin midway through the stage on a restart. He went on to lead through the rest of the stage until its last lap, where Ty Gibbs barely beat him out for the stage win. SVG acquired the lead again in the second stage after pit stops and led until lap 113, when Joey Logano passed him for the lead. From there, SVG was one of only a few drivers to remain on the lead lap through the rest of the race and run around the top five. SVG finished fifth at the end of the second stage and remained in that position throughout the final stage to eventually match his best oval finish. After 21 races, Van Gisbergen ranks 14th in the regular-season standings and is 54 points ahead of the cutoff for The Chase.
--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com