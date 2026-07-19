Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Hugo Gonzalez has drawn praise following a strong Summer League showing. In three Summer League outings, the 20-year-old Spaniard averaged 18.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. "In the summer, I think he's worked on all facets of his game," Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson said of Gonzalez. "That's on and off the court, and that has to do with his body. So I think everyone has seen his improvements." We didn't see much of Gonzalez during his rookie campaign, as he was limited to 14.6 minutes per game in 74 appearances. However, he could be gearing up for a big leap in his second year.
Source: Celtics on CLNS
Source: Celtics on CLNS