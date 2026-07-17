MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Adam Ottavino recently talked about the team using an artificial intelligence pitching program on his YouTube channel. The organization would use an AI program to pick the pitches. The MLB got wind of the Mets doing this and cracked down on teams doing this league-wide. It doesn't sound like the Mets were the only team doing this, but they were the main team that got caught. It's unclear if the Mets were punished or fined for doing this. Ottavino played with the Mets from 2022-2024. He is now retired after a brief stint with the New York Yankees last season.
Source: Adam Ottavino
Source: Adam Ottavino