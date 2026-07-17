Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
Gavin Williams for Cleveland and right-hander Jared Jones for Pittsburgh -- will most likely be pushed back to the first game of the twin bill on Saturday. Both hurlers should be kept in starting fantasy lineups in traditional leagues for their first starts of the second half this weekend. Williams comes out of the All-Star break with a 10-4 record, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 134:37 K:BB in his 113 1/3 innings while sporting a career-high 29.1% strikeout rate and career-low 8.0% walk rate through his first 19 starts in 2026. Jones has only made eight starts after returning from right-elbow surgery. He has high-end fantasy upside, but he's unsurprisingly been up and down through his first 35 innings in 2026, posting a 4.37 ERA (3.67 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with a 39:11 K:BB for the Bucs.
Source: Cleveland Guardians
Source: Cleveland Guardians