Brandon Aiyuk has Scared Teams Like Washington
Brandon Aiyuk (knee) "has scared off teams" like the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk hasn't helped his case for finding a new team if the 49ers inevitably release him with social-media posts blasting the 49ers organization. It sounds like teams are concerned about the former first-rounder and whether he realistically wants to continue playing in the NFL after a season-ending knee injury in 2024 kept him sidelined for all of last year. Aiyuk has been repeatedly mentioned as a good fit for the Commanders this offseason because of his connection to quarterback Jayden Daniels from their college days at Arizona State, but even with questionable depth behind Terry McLaurin, the Commanders may not want Aiyuk's baggage, not to mention questions about how he'll bounce back from his knee injury. Schefter says that things can change quickly in training camp and other teams could become interested in Aiyuk, but as of right now, there doesn't seem to be much of a market for the 28-year-old. The longer Aiyuk remains without a team for the 2026 season, the less likely it will be that he emerges as a fantasy football asset in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter