Keaton Wagler is Resting on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler (rest) won't suit up for Wednesday's Summer League contest against the Washington Wizards. The Clippers will give the rookie guard a break after he started in each of the first three games of the Summer League. He finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists during Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been producing early on, as the Clippers are hopeful he can start alongside Darius Garland this season. His next chance to play will come on Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Source: Joey Linn
Source: Joey Linn