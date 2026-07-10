Daniel Jones "Doing Everything" in his Rehab
Daniel Jones said on Friday that he's "doing everything," according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "Cleared to do everything. I think it's just about, at this point, sharpening that," Jones said. When asked if he still thinks about his Achilles, he said, "You're still thinking about it. I think (you) probably will until you get playing." The Colts are expected to ease the 29-year-old signal-caller in at the start of training camp later this month, but head coach Sean Steichen expects Jones to participate in 11-on-11 drills sooner rather than later. Barring a setback in camp or the preseason, Jones figures to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season as he looks to run it back after a strong first season in Indy in 2025. The Colts gave him a two-year, $88 million deal this offseason despite his Achilles injury. Jones stabilized the Colts' offense last year, but coming off a major injury and losing receiver Michael Pittman Jr. should have fantasy managers concerned in two-QB superflex formats. Alec Pierce could also be unavailable for the start of the year due to having offseason ankle surgery. RotoBaller has Jones ranked as the No. 24 fantasy QB for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd